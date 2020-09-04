Load Shedding 4.9.2020 06:25 pm

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding throughout the weekend

Citizen reporter
Load shedding. Image: iStock

“This is necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which were depleted over the past week, in order to better prepare for the coming week,” said Eskom.

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding between 8am and 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“This is necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which were depleted over the past week, in order to better prepare for the coming week. The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and Eskom will continue to communicate [the] state of load shedding should there be any further developments.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11,090 MW of capacity, adding to the 5,371MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” said the power utility in a statement.

It has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

