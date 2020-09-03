Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Due to the reduced demand and the much improved weather, Eskom has announced it will reduce load shedding to Stage 3 starting from 8am to 10pm on Friday.

“In order to replenish the emergency generation reserves, load shedding will then continue into the weekend. The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments,” said the power utility in a statement.

While Eskom teams successfully returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Matla, Majuba and the Camden power stations, two other units suffered breakdowns during the period.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 185MW of capacity, adding to the 5 040MW currently out on planned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible.”

The power utility has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding.

