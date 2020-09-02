Load Shedding 2.9.2020 09:41 pm

Stage 4 load shedding to continue on Thursday

Citizen reporter

Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to ease the pressure on the system.

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will will resume from 8am on Thursday due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand as a result of the cold weather.

“Load shedding will persist throughout the week as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible. Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments. This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system,” said the power utility in a statement.

Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to ease the pressure on the system.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition