Stage 4 load shedding to continue on Thursday

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will will resume from 8am on Thursday due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand as a result of the cold weather.

“Load shedding will persist throughout the week as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible. Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments. This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system,” said the power utility in a statement.

Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to ease the pressure on the system.

