Eskom to escalate load shedding to stage 4 from 3pm

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will escalate the level of load shedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Wednesday, 2 September, starting at 3pm and lasting until 10pm.

This comes after Eskom confirmed on Tuesday that load shedding was set to continue to till Wednesday, starting at 8am.

“Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple-unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand caused by the cold weather,” the power utility said in a statement.

“This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system.”

Eskom said although technicians successfully returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Komati, Hendrina and the Camden power stations, two additional units have suffered breakdowns at the Matla and Kriel power stations.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11,300MW of capacity, adding to the 5,040MW currently out on planned maintenance,” said Eskom.

The power utility further warned that load shedding would persist throughout the weekend as technicians work around the clock to return as many of generation units to service as possible.

“Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments,” it said.

The power utility has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to help reduce load shedding.

Tips to survive with load shedding:

Put the proposed load shedding times somewhere handy so that your family will have enough time to prepare for the power outage. Get a few high-wattage solar powered lights for your garden, and a few LED lights for inside. Light is a deterrent to would-be burglars. Keep your cellphone charged, or invest in a portable phone charger, so that you can still call for help if you need to. If you need to manually open and close your gates when you get home, try to have someone come and meet you at your entrance, or arrange for an escort from your security company. Use padlocks, burglar bars and deadbolts to provide an extra level of home security that isn’t power-dependent. Alarm systems, garage doors and electric gates generally rely on electricity so make sure that these items all have good backup batteries. Keep a torch or a solar, battery-powered light that is charged beforehand in multiple, easily accessible locations around your home. Be sure to also have plenty of spare batteries. Your fridge and freezer supplies should be okay without power overnight if you do not open and close it repeatedly. If you’re worried about certain food items, prepare an ice-box for these. Make sure that all appliances – especially those that pose a fire risk if left unattended – are switched off when load shedding starts and gradually turned back on once power returns. This not only minimises the pressure on the grid when the power is turned back on, but also minimises the risk of damage to appliances due to power surges, or a fire risk causing a power outage to turn into a catastrophe.

