 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Court orders Eskom to reconnect power to throttled municipalities

Load Shedding 1 hour ago

The court blocked Eskom’s attempt to force defaulting municipalities to pay up after power throttling led to raw sewage flowing into Gauteng’s main water supply, while clinics in Mpumalanga are being forced to close their doors.

Bernadette Wicks and Sipho Mabena
02 Sep 2020
03:13:44 PM
PREMIUM!
Court orders Eskom to reconnect power to throttled municipalities

Image: iStock

Eskom, which is R450-billion in the red and owed R36.5-billion by state entities and individuals users, is clamping down on bad payers, but its efforts got a knock in court on Wednesday, when it was ordered to restore power to disconnected and throttled municipalities. Eskom was ordered to restore full power to two municipalities in the Free State and Mpumalanga, after throttling apparently led to untreated sewage leaking into one of Gauteng’s main water sources. The utility cutting power to a municipality in Mpumalanga had also forced the closure of a clinic, leaving hundreds of patients without access to life-saving...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.