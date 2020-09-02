Court orders Eskom to reconnect power to throttled municipalities

PREMIUM!
Court orders Eskom to reconnect power to throttled municipalitiesLoad Shedding 1 hour ago
The court blocked Eskom’s attempt to force defaulting municipalities to pay up after power throttling led to raw sewage flowing into Gauteng’s main water supply, while clinics in Mpumalanga are being forced to close their doors.
