Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

Due to continuing severe generation supply constraints as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, Eskom will continue to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 8am to 10pm on Wednesday, the power utility has announced.

“Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the past two days. With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice.

“A generator each broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down. This together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, necessitated that load shedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system,” said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage to help reduce load shedding.

