UPDATE: Stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday as system under severe pressure

After Eskom asked customers to switch off all unnecessary lights, geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances, due to the power system being under severe pressure last night, the power utility announced Stage 2 load shedding for Tuesday.

In a statement released just after 6am on its official Twitter page, Eskom said that due to multiple unit breakdowns, load shedding will be implemented from noon until 10pm.

Eskom said generators broke at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, and Matla power stations. At Majuba, Camden, and Tutuka, two generators broke at each power station. Unplanned breakdowns amounted to 11,665 MW – and 4,558MW in planned maintenance – being taken off the grid.

On Monday evening, the utility implemented “load reduction” in Mpumalanga in the Ehlanzeni and Nkangala districts.

“Overloading of the network can damage electricity infrastructure by causing explosion of transformers and mini-substations. Overloading also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities. Currently Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair,” it said in a statement.

