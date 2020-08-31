Load Shedding 31.8.2020 06:34 pm

UPDATE: Stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday as system under severe pressure

Citizen reporter
UPDATE: Stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday as system under severe pressure

File image.

In a statement released just after 6am on its official Twitter page, Eskom said that due to multiple unit breakdowns load shedding will be implemented from noon until 10pm.

After Eskom asked customers to switch off all unnecessary lights, geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances, due to the power system being under severe pressure last night, the power utility announced Stage 2 load shedding for Tuesday.

In a statement released just after 6am on its official Twitter page, Eskom said that due to multiple unit breakdowns, load shedding will be implemented from noon until 10pm.

Eskom said generators broke at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, and Matla power stations. At Majuba, Camden, and Tutuka, two generators broke at each power station. Unplanned breakdowns amounted to 11,665 MW – and 4,558MW in planned maintenance – being taken off the grid.

On Monday evening, the utility implemented “load reduction” in Mpumalanga in the Ehlanzeni and Nkangala districts.

“Overloading of the network can damage electricity infrastructure by causing explosion of transformers and mini-substations. Overloading also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities. Currently Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair,” it said in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition