Power system under severe pressure, Eskom warns

Eskimo has asked customers to switch off all unnecessary lights, geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances, due to the power system being under severe.

This as the power utility’s Mpumalanga Operating Unit implements load reduction in the Ehlanzeni and Nkangala districts.

“Overloading of the network can damage electricity infrastructure by causing explosion of transformers and mini-substations. Overloading also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities. Currently Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair,” it said in a statement.

The power utility says it is implementing load reduction from 5pm to 9pm in the area to prevent network overloading in affected areas.

The affected areas are Zoenog, Maporo, Bhejukufa and Gutshwa, Calcutta A and B, Mathibela and Alexandria, Thulamahashe A, Sokhulumi location and the farming area and Renostokop Repeater Tower.

