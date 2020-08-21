Eskom suspends load shedding, lights to stay on over weekend

Eskom has announced that load shedding has been suspended, and that no load shedding is anticipated over the weekend.

This is due to additional electricity generation capacity coming online, which has eased supply constraints.

The power utility thanked the public for their assistance during a “difficult week of load shedding”, and said three generation units were restored to service overnight.

Three generators were returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations, while another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

“Unplanned breakdowns stand at 8 750MW of capacity, adding to the 4 500MW currently out on planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

“The aged generation infrastructure is unpredictable, unreliable and volatile,” the power utility said, reminding the public to continue using electricity sparingly.

“Any significant deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice.”

