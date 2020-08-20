Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 1 from 9am on Friday

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 9am on Friday as capacity constraints have eased today. This follows the return to service of four generation units yesterday and today.

“Four generators were returned to service at the Duvha, Kriel, Tutuka and Kusile power stations. Three more units are expected to return to service during the night.

UPDATE: Eskom suspends load shedding, lights to stay on over weekend

“Unplanned breakdowns stand at 11 250MW of capacity, adding to the 4 400MW currently out on planned maintenance” said Eskom in a statement.

While the supply constraints have eased this afternoon, Eskom has urged the public to use electricity sparingly as the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile.

“Any deterioration in the generation performance may therefore necessitate the escalation in the stage of loadshedding at short notice,” it said.

