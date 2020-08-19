More Stage 2 load shedding on Thursday

Due to the severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom has announced Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 9am until 10pm on Thursday.
“Yesterday (Tuesday), six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning (Wednesday) at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba, and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi has resulted in the power system being constrained.
“Any further deterioration in the generation performance may therefore necessitate the escalation of load shedding at short notice. As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits,” the power utility said in a statement.
Eskom has urged South Africans to help reduce electricity usage to avoid load shedding.
Tips to survive with load shedding:
- Put the proposed load shedding times somewhere handy so that your family will have enough time to prepare for the power outage.
- Get a few high-wattage solar powered lights for your garden, and a few LED lights for inside. Light is a deterrent to would-be burglars.
- Keep your cellphone charged, or invest in a portable phone charger, so that you can still call for help if you need to.
- If you need to manually open and close your gates when you get home, try to have someone come and meet you at your entrance, or arrange for an escort from your security company.
- Use padlocks, burglar bars and deadbolts to provide an extra level of home security that isn’t power-dependent.
- Alarm systems, garage doors and electric gates generally rely on electricity so make sure that these items all have good backup batteries.
- Keep a torch or a solar, battery powered light that is charged beforehand in multiple, easily accessible locations around your home. Be sure to also have plenty of spare batteries.
- Your fridge and freezer supplies should be okay without power overnight if you do not open and close it repeatedly. If you’re worried about certain food items, prepare an ice-box for these.
- Make sure that all appliances – especially those that pose a fire risk if left unattended – are switched off when load shedding starts and gradually turned back on once power returns. This not only minimises the pressure on the grid when the power is turned back on, but also minimises the risk of damage to appliances due to power surges, or a fire risk causing a power outage to turn into a catastrophe.
