Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9am tomorrow

Due to the severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom has announced Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 9am until 10pm on Thursday.

“Yesterday, six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba, and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi has resulted in the power system being constrained.

“Any further deterioration in the generation performance may therefore necessitate the escalation of load shedding at short notice. As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom has urged South Africans to help reduce electricity usage to avoid load shedding.