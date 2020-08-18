Load Shedding 18.8.2020 02:03 pm

Stage 2 load shedding could hit ‘at short notice’

Citizen reporter
Load shedding will kick in from 4pm. Photo: iStock

Stage 2 load shedding will kick in from 4pm until 10pm, and again from 9am to 10pm on Wednesday. 

Severe constraints in the power generation system means Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday. 

Six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations, but overnight and early morning breakdowns of four units at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba and Lethabo power stations, and a delay in the return of a unit at Medupi, has severely constrained the system, the power utility explained. 

Load shedding can be implemented and escalated at short notice, Eskom warned. 

South Africans are urged to use heating devices and appliances sparingly.

