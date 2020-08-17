Load shedding looms: Eskom says generation system severely constrained

Eskom has urged the public to reduce electricity usage as the power generation system is severely constrained.

“The return of one generation unit has been delayed, while another two units have tripped today. One of the tripped units has returned. While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice,” said Eskom in a statement.

With the power utility’s aged generation infrastructure unreliable and volatile, the constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week.

The return of a unit each at Majuba and Medupi power stations has also been delayed, while a unit each at the Tutuka and Hendrina power stations tripped earlier today.

“This adds to further breakdowns at the Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal and Hendrina power stations. These unplanned breakdowns contributed to the more than 11 000MW of capacity, adding to the 4 658MW currently out on planned maintenance.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to keep the lights on.”

