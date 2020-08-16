Eskom warns possibility of load shedding this coming week due to system constrains

Power utility Eskom has warned the public that the power system will be severely constrained this coming week due to the unavailability of eight generation units.

In a statement on Sunday, 16 August, Eskom said constraints on the system will also be due to breakdowns or delays in the maintenance programme.

The power utility further said the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week despite some of the units will be returned to service this evening [Sunday] and tomorrow [Monday].

“The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed. Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal, and two units at Hendrina have been shut down.”

It urged citizens to reduce electricity consumption in order to assist the utility through the evening’s peak in power usage.

“Eskom again wishes to remind the public that the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile.

“While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into load shedding.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to keep the lights on.”

Earlier this week, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said the future duration and severity of load shedding was dependent on the decisions taken by industry role players.

According to its report, Setting up for the 2020s: Addressing South Africa’s electricity crisis and getting ready for the next decade, the cost of load shedding to the economy is as high as R338-billion over the past 10 years.

“Load shedding is expected to continue, at least for two to three years, and this is dependent on the key actions and decisions that are taken by various industry custodians as well as stakeholders,” CSIR principal engineer, Jarrad Wright said on Wednesday.

Wright said an urgent response to this electricity crisis was necessary, saying there was a need to ensure that short-term systems in place put the country on a path to long-term adequacy in a decade.

