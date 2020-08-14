Load Shedding 14.8.2020 05:10 pm

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 1

The power utility expects to keep the lights on this weekend.

After successfully returning three generation units to service today, Eskom has announced that pressure on the generation system has eased this afternoon. Load shedding will therefore be reduced to Stage 1 starting from 5pm to 10pm.

“While no load shedding is anticipated during the weekend, Eskom wishes to remind the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable. Eskom teams successfully returned a generation unit each at the Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations to service,” said the power utility in a statement.

“These have helped ease the generation capacity constraints, enabling us to suspend load shedding for the weekend. We thank the people of South Africa for their assistance during the difficulties of load shedding.”

