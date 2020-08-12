Load Shedding 12.8.2020 03:41 pm

Eskom system severely constrained this afternoon

Citizen reporter
Pylons at Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power plant on August 24, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa. Koeberg is the only commercial nuclear power station in Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht)

The breakdowns have added to about 5,500MW of lost capacity which may result in the constrained system persisting for the rest of the week.

Power utility Eskom has warned the public that the power system is severely constrained on Wednesday as the return to service of five generation units has been delayed, while two others either have been tripped or shut down.

Eskom urged citizens to reduce electricity consumption in order to assist the utility through the evening’s peak in power usage.

“The return to service of two-generation units at the Tutuka power station has been delayed, as well as a unit each at Duvha, Matimba and Kusile power stations. An additional unit at Tutuka tripped this afternoon while Kusile’s unit 1 has been shut down, Eskom. Eskom teams are hard at work to return these units to service.”

