Eskom calls on customers to reduce electricity usage

Eskom has requested the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the generation system is under pressure this evening.

“Four generation units at the Tutuka power station have suffered breakdowns over the past few days, which has added to the capacity constraints. These constraints have been exacerbated by the unavailability of three non-commercial units at the Kusile and Medupi power stations, as well as the long term outages at the Camden power station,” says the power utility.

While Eskom is working to return the units to service, generation capacity constraints are expected to persist for the rest of the week.

“We will update the country as soon as the supply situation changes. Eskom requests your assistance in reducing demand so we may be able to supply the country through the peak demand period in the evenings,” it said.

