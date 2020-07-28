Load Shedding 28.7.2020 06:09 pm

Four of six units back online as Eskom calls on people to save electricity

Citizen reporter
Eskom electricity pylons. Picture: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht

In a statement on Monday, Eskom announced that six generation units suffered trips.

Eskom says pressure on the power generation system has eased this afternoon as four generation units were successfully brought to service. These are a unit each at the Duvha, Tutuka, Matla and Kendal power stations, which are all back online and contributing to the generation system today.

“Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their assistance in helping us manage demand through the supply constraints. Even though the system is stable, we request customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to assist us in reducing the demand further.”

Only of the six units at the Majuba power station was returned to service on Monday.

“A generation unit at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations tripped. The return to service of a generation unit each at the Matla, Kendal and Tutuka power stations have been delayed. Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.”

The constrained supply situation may persist for the next few days, said the power utility at the time.

“We urge the public’s cooperation in managing demand in order to help us supply the country’s demand through the peak periods.”

