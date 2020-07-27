Load Shedding 27.7.2020 06:48 pm

Load shedding looms: Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 24: Pylons at Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power plant on August 24, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa. Koeberg is the only commercial nuclear power station in Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht)

The constrained supply situation may persist for the next few days, says the power utility.

Eskom has requested South Africans to reduce electricity usage as the power generation system is severely constrained this evening.

“The power system is under severe pressure – Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances,” said the power utility in a statement

According to Eskom, six generation units suffered trips, while the return to service of three others has been delayed.

Only of the six units at the Majuba power station has since been returned to service as Eskom teams try to return the other five units to service.

“A generation unit at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations tripped. The return to service of a generation unit each at the Matla, Kendal and Tutuka power stations have been delayed. Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.”

The constrained supply situation may persist for the next few days, said the power utility.

“We urge the public’s cooperation in managing demand in order to help us supply the country’s demand through the peak periods.”

