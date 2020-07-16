Eskom suspends load shedding

Eskom has suspended this period of load shedding starting tonight at 10pm after four generation units were successfully returned to service. No load shedding is expected for the rest of the week.

“These generation units returned more than 1500MW capacity to the system. This took total generation capacity returned to the system since 10 July to more than 3,500 MW. Available capacity has risen to more than 34,000 MW, the highest so far this year.

“We have also been able to replenish our emergency reserves, which are crucial to protect the national grid from the possibility of multiple generation unit trips. This is sufficient to enable Eskom to suspend this period of load shedding tonight from 10pm, with no load shedding expected for the rest of the week,” it said in a statement.

While the power utility was able to suspend the current load shedding cycle, the public is urged to continue reducing the usage of heating appliances, geysers and other appliances as the system remains “unpredictable” and “unreliable”.

“Eskom thanks the people of South Africa for their assistance in managing electricity demand in very cold weather over the past week.”

