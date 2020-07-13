Load Shedding 13.7.2020 11:11 pm

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Tuesday

Eskom teams were working around the clock to return as many generation units as possible. 

Eskom says it will start implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Tuesday as a last resort in order to protect the national grid.

“This afternoon Unit 2 of the Koeberg power station, which had been on cold reserve since April 2020, was successfully synchronised into the grid to help relieve the pressure on the generation system. A generation unit each at the Majuba and Lethabo power stations have also returned to service this afternoon. This, however, is still not sufficient to enable Eskom to suspend load shedding,” it said in a statement.

The loss, according to Eskom, added to breakdowns at the Kriel and the Medupi power stations because of difficulties experienced during startup.

Though the colder weather means demand for electricity has risen significantly, Eskom has urged the public to use electricity sparingly.

“Eskom will continue to communicate should there be any significant changes to the supply situation.”

