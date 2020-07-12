Load Shedding 12.7.2020 08:02 pm

Stage 2 load shedding to start again at 9am on Monday

Gopolang Moloko
Eskom load shedding.

Load shedding will continue until 10 pm on Monday.

Despite efforts to return additional power generation units to service following breakdowns that occurred during the week, Eskom has confirmed it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9 am on Monday.

This will continue until 10 pm on Monday.

“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the week.

“Last night after peak demand period Eskom teams successfully returned one unit at the Kriel power station, adding 475 MW to the grid.  The return of a generation unit each at Tutuka and Kriel power stations has been delayed, contributing to the supply constraints.

“During the coming week, Eskom will continue to experience supply constraints. Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly.

“We, therefore, urge the public to continue to assisting us in managing consumption in order to reduce the impact of the supply constraints.”

