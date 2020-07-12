Load Shedding 12.7.2020 08:02 pm

Load shedding to continue until 10 pm tonight then resume on Monday

Gopolang Moloko
Load shedding to continue until 10 pm tonight then resume on Monday

Eskom load shedding.

Load shedding will continue until 10 pm on Monday.

Despite efforts to return additional power generation units to service following breakdowns that occurred during the week, Eskom has confirmed it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9 am on Monday.

This will continue until 10 pm on Monday.

“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the week.

“Last night after peak demand period Eskom teams successfully returned one unit at the Kriel power station, adding 475 MW to the grid.  The return of a generation unit each at Tutuka and Kriel power stations has been delayed, contributing to the supply constraints.

“During the coming week, Eskom will continue to experience supply constraints. Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly.

“We, therefore, urge the public to continue to assisting us in managing consumption in order to reduce the impact of the supply constraints.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Another ‘intense’ cold front to make landfall on Monday 12.7.2020
Load shedding back at 8am on Sunday – Eskom 11.7.2020
Stage 2 load shedding starts again from 9am 11.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


today in print

Read Today's edition