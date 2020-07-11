Load Shedding 11.7.2020 09:01 pm

Load shedding back at 8am on Sunday – Eskom

Gopolang Moloko
Image: Moneyweb

Eskom added that the cold front currently being experienced has also increased electricity demands.

More load shedding is expected on Sunday, Eskom confirmed due to severely constrained generating units.

“Eskom teams are working round the clock to return generation units to service, the severely constrained generation systems will most likely persist through the coming week.

“Implementing load shedding is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week. Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly.”

The power utility urged South Africans to help reduce electrify usage in order to lessen the impact of load shedding.

“Eskom will continue to implement stage 2 load shedding until 10 pm on Saturday. Load shedding will be suspended during the night but will be implemented on Sunday at 8 am, at stage 2, and continue until 10 pm on Sunday.

 

Eskom earlier on Saturday said continued load shedding was to replenish the emergency generation reserves in order to better prepare for the coming week.

On Friday Eskom said that two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba were taken off the grid.

While three of the six units are back online, continued load shedding was necessary in order to “replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the coming week”.

