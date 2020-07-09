Load Shedding 9.7.2020 03:16 pm

Use less power, Eskom pleads, possibility of load shedding is high

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock.

Load shedding could be back tonight, after a generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped and two others were taken off the grid.

The possibility of load shedding during the evening peak is high, Eskom says, and urges the public to reduce electricity usage.

“While Eskom is working hard to return generating units to service, the possibility of loadshedding during the peak demand hours is high. We request the public to reduce electricity usage as the power generation system is severely constrained,” the power utility says in a statement.

One generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped, while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at Duvha and Kendal power stations have been delayed. All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system,” Eskom says.

“Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 17:00 — 21:00. This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend.

“We urge the public’s co-operation in managing demand in order to help us avoid loadshedding and supply the country’s demand through the peak periods,” the utility concluded.

Members of the public were scathing in their comments on the move on Twitter. Here are a few examples.

