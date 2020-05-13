Eskom implements rotational ‘supply restriction’ in Gauteng

Eskom has announced it will implement electricity “supply restriction” in some areas in Gauteng with high demand.

The power utility says it has continuously recorded a substantially high trend of energy demand during peak periods in the mornings and evenings – between 5am and 9am and again between 5pm and 8pm.

Overloading caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses and tampering of electricity infrastructure has resulted in repeated failure and explosions of said infrastructure.

The “supply restriction” will be implemented on a rotational basis while Eskom monitors any improvements on power demands, remove illegal connections and act against meter tampering.

Transgressors will be penalised.

Senior manager, maintenance and operations in the Gauteng Operating Unit Motlhabane Ramashi said: “It is prudent for us to take deliberate measures to significantly reduce the extremely high costs associated with repeated equipment failure resulting from overloading, which costs more as the power is indiscriminately used during peak periods. This unprecedented measure is necessary to contain the situation.

“We deem the constant repairs and replacement of equipment that fails before we can realise their investment as unwarranted, and this will not sustain our operations should we continue in this trajectory. This is in line with our priorities of containing operational costs and improve plant performance.

“We will carry on to partner and collaborate with the affected communities and stakeholders to ensure that electricity is delivered to all customers, as we are of the view that electricity remains an essential service.”

The statement came as residents in Soweto and the Vaal area were complaining about power cuts, with some claiming they have had no electricity the whole of Tuesday.

