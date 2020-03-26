No load shedding expected during lockdown

Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday that it did not expect load shedding to be implemented during the Covid-19 national lockdown.

However, as always, load shedding being implemented remains a “possibility”.

The power utility added that some Eskom personnel are exempt from lockdown provisions, and that they do not expect any issues in generating and supplying electricity during the 21-day lockdown.

Coal mines, logistics suppliers and maintenance services at power stations will continue to run during the lockdown.

Eskom appealed to consumers to use electricity sparingly, and has suggested the following tips:

Keep showers short

Save microwave time by taking food out of the freezer for dinner and putting it in the fridge to thaw overnight

Switch off geysers during peak periods

Unplug chargers when not in use

Turn off all appliances at the switch.

