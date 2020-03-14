Load shedding reduced to Stage 1

From 12:00pm on Saturday, load shedding will be downgraded to Stage 1, according to Eskom.

This is due to improvement in generation system performance and low electricity demand.

Eskimo added that Koeberg Unit 1 has been “safely synchronised onto the grid”, easing the scale of load shedding.

Load shedding was at Stage 3 on Friday from 2:00pm until 11:00pm.

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented from 7:00am on Saturday.

