Load shedding reduced to Stage 1

From 12:00pm on Saturday, load shedding will be downgraded to Stage 1, according to Eskom.
This is due to improvement in generation system performance and low electricity demand.
ALSO READ: How to avoid the load shedding blues
Eskimo added that Koeberg Unit 1 has been “safely synchronised onto the grid”, easing the scale of load shedding.
Load shedding was at Stage 3 on Friday from 2:00pm until 11:00pm.
Stage 2 load shedding was implemented from 7:00am on Saturday.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.