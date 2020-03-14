Load Shedding 14.3.2020 11:54 am

Load shedding reduced to Stage 1

Citizen reporter
File image: iStock

This is due to improvement in generation system performance and low electricity demand. 

From 12:00pm on Saturday, load shedding will be downgraded to Stage 1, according to Eskom. 

ALSO READ: How to avoid the load shedding blues

Eskimo added that Koeberg Unit 1 has been “safely synchronised onto the grid”, easing the scale of load shedding. 

Load shedding was at Stage 3 on Friday from 2:00pm until 11:00pm. 

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented from 7:00am on Saturday.

