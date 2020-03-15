Eskom says all load shedding suspended for now

On Sunday at noon, Eskom suspended all load shedding. It’s not clear if the rolling blackouts will resume on Monday.

From 12pm on Saturday, load shedding was already downgraded to Stage 1, according to Eskom.

This wass due to improvement in generation system performance and lower electricity demand.

Eskimo added that Koeberg Unit 1 had been “safely synchronised onto the grid”, easing the scale of load shedding.

Load shedding was at Stage 3 on Friday from 2pm until 11pm.

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented from 7am on Saturday.

