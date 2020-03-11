 
 
Load Shedding 11.3.2020

Now Koeberg reactor’s pumps get blamed for load shedding

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Now Koeberg reactor’s pumps get blamed for load shedding

SA’s Koeberg nuclear plant. File Picture: Gallo Images

The pump failure caused the nuclear reactor to trip, according to Eskom, plunging the country into stage 4 load shedding.

A pump failure at Eskom’s Koeberg unit 1 could take 30 days to fix, according to an expert. The failure caused the nuclear reactor to trip, according to Eskom, plunging the country into stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday. Energy expert Ted Blom said the failure was not only dangerous, but the laborious task of fixing it would take weeks. “When a pump system has a failure, it needs to be shut down immediately or it could blow up. Then, for cooling down, it takes three days before they can fit it. Then it will take another 30 days for...
