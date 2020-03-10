Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding

Power utility Eskom has announced it would implement stage 4 load shedding from 2pm on Tuesday after Koeberg Unit 1 tripped.

“The unit has been disconnected from the grid due to a fault on the turbine side, however, the nuclear reactor remains safe. The teams are investigating the root causes of the fault and will advise of the remedy as soon as it is established,” said Eskom in a statement.

“As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance. Demand has also risen incrementally since January.”

Eskom has urged customers to electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.