UPDATE: Stage 1 load shedding to last till 5am, Stage 2 kicks in on Tuesday

9.3.2020

Eskom has announced that Stage 1 load shedding will not end at 11pm on Monday night, as initially reported.

Eskom has announced that Stage 1 load shedding will now last until 05.00am on Tuesday morning, and not end at 11.00pm on Monday as previously reported.

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 09.00am on Tuesday.

Eskom has urged customers to use electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

