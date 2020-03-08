Load Shedding 8.3.2020 10:01 pm

Load shedding to take place for most of Monday, lasting until Thursday

Citizen reporter
Load shedding to take place for most of Monday, lasting until Thursday

File Image: iStock

Eskom has urged customers to use electricity sparingly, with the system being ‘constrained unpredictable and vulnerable’.

After power utility Eskom warned that the likelihood that it would have to implement load shedding at short notice on Sunday due to an increase in unplanned breakdowns, it later confirmed that rotational power cuts would start again on Monday at 9am, lasting until 11pm.

“The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. We are replenishing the emergency reserves,” they initially said on Sunday. Later in the evening, they “regretfully” informed the country that stage 1 load shedding would start on Monday and possibly endure until Thursday.

Eskom has urged customers to use electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Increased risk of load shedding on Saturday, says Eskom 7.3.2020
EFF condemns Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘confessing’ to graft 5.3.2020
Eskom to kick off liquidation proceedings against Gupta-linked Trillian for R600m 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Third case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

World UPDATE: China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

World Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown – govt

world soccer Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held

Celebrities Pabi Moloi apologises to South Africans following her arrest


today in print

Read Today's edition