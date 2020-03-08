Load shedding to take place for most of Monday, lasting until Thursday

After power utility Eskom warned that the likelihood that it would have to implement load shedding at short notice on Sunday due to an increase in unplanned breakdowns, it later confirmed that rotational power cuts would start again on Monday at 9am, lasting until 11pm.

“The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. We are replenishing the emergency reserves,” they initially said on Sunday. Later in the evening, they “regretfully” informed the country that stage 1 load shedding would start on Monday and possibly endure until Thursday.

Eskom has urged customers to use electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

