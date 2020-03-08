High possibility of load shedding on Sunday, says Eskom

Power utility Eskom says the likelihood that it may have to implement load shedding at short notice remains high on Sunday due to an increase in unplanned breakdowns and identified further system risks.

“The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. We are replenishing the emergency reserves in order to be in a better position to meet demand for the coming week, but there is still a high likelihood that load shedding may be implemented today should there be further unexpected changes in the generation system performance.

Eskom has urged customers to use electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

