Eskom’s stage 4 load shedding likely to endure until the weekend

Citizen reporter
Eskom has announced that its troubles at Koeberg are likely to continue all week and stage 4 will stay in place until further notice.

Eskom announced on Wednesday at noon that load shedding will remain at stage 4 until further notice following a breakdown at the Koeberg nuclear power station.

The Koeberg unit will only be back in service by the weekend at the earliest. However, a number of other units are being returned to service, meaning that the load shedding situation is unlikely to worsen just yet.

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 09.00am on Tuesday.

Eskom has urged customers to use electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

