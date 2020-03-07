Load Shedding 7.3.2020 01:56 pm

Increased risk of load shedding on Saturday, says Eskom

Citizen reporter
Increased risk of load shedding on Saturday, says Eskom

Load shedding. Image: iStock

Eskom has urged customers to electricity sparingly.

The likelihood of load shedding on Saturday has “significantly” increased following multiple generation unit trips overnight.

“We lost seven generation units at four power stations – Duvha, Tutuka, Kriel and Grootvlei – due to various technical faults. The root causes of these incidents are being investigated and corrective measures to be implemented,” said Eskom in a statement.

Eskom has urged customers to electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No load shedding expected on Thursday 5.3.2020
Possibility of load shedding on Monday increases 2.3.2020
City of Ekurhuleni to get revised load shedding schedules 28.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Zweli Mkhize confirms second case of coronavirus in SA

Celebrities WATCH: DJ Zinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award

Courts Sars refuses to give Zuma’s tax records to Mkhwebane

Editorials Ignore fake Covid-19 news and trust the experts

Celebrities A string of firsts for Pearl Thusi


today in print

Read Today's edition