Increased risk of load shedding on Saturday, says Eskom

The likelihood of load shedding on Saturday has “significantly” increased following multiple generation unit trips overnight.

“We lost seven generation units at four power stations – Duvha, Tutuka, Kriel and Grootvlei – due to various technical faults. The root causes of these incidents are being investigated and corrective measures to be implemented,” said Eskom in a statement.

Eskom has urged customers to electricity sparingly by setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23°C, switching off geysers over peak periods and using the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

“Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time. At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

