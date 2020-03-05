Load Shedding 5.3.2020 08:32 am

No load shedding expected on Thursday

No load shedding expected on Thursday

The power utility has cautioned that ‘the possibility [of load shedding] remains if there are any shifts in the system’.

Eskom announced that there will be no load shedding for Thursday although the generation system remains constrained.

“Unplanned breakdowns have dropped to just 10,000MW, helping boost available capacity,” Eskom said in a statement.

However, the power utility has once again cautioned that “the possibility [of load shedding] remains if there are any shifts in the system”.

To help save electricity, customers have been urged to switch off geysers over peak periods, use cold water tap rather than the geyser every time and to set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

