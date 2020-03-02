Load Shedding 2.3.2020 12:17 pm

Possibility of load shedding on Monday increases

Citizen reporter
Possibility of load shedding on Monday increases

Picture: iStock

Some of Eskom’s units tripping unexpectedly overnight and reduced available capacity.

Although Eskom had not expected to implement load shedding on Monday, the power utility issued an alert that the possibility of load shedding was high due to some of its units tripping unexpectedly overnight.

As a result, this reduced available capacity and has led to the power utility using more emergency generation reserves that initially planned.

“However, some generation units are planned to return to service today and tomorrow. This will improve the power system outlook for this week and help reduce the possibility of load shedding,” explained Eskom in a statement.

The power utility once again cautioned their customers to use electricity sparingly while reminding them that load shedding was still an imminent possibility and could be implemented at a moment’s notice.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Switch off the lights to non-paying departments, municipalities – Malema to Eskom 29.2.2020
Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’ 28.2.2020
Eskom cites ‘customer confidentiality’ for not warning train users of chaos 28.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’


today in print

Read Today's edition