Possibility of load shedding on Monday increases

Although Eskom had not expected to implement load shedding on Monday, the power utility issued an alert that the possibility of load shedding was high due to some of its units tripping unexpectedly overnight.

As a result, this reduced available capacity and has led to the power utility using more emergency generation reserves that initially planned.

“However, some generation units are planned to return to service today and tomorrow. This will improve the power system outlook for this week and help reduce the possibility of load shedding,” explained Eskom in a statement.

The power utility once again cautioned their customers to use electricity sparingly while reminding them that load shedding was still an imminent possibility and could be implemented at a moment’s notice.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.