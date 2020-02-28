Load Shedding 28.2.2020 08:10 am

Increased possibility of load shedding on Friday, says Eskom

Citizen reporter
Increased possibility of load shedding on Friday, says Eskom

Load shedding. Image: iStock

Customers have been urged to use electricity sparingly.

The possibility that Eskom may have to implement load shedding has increased, says the power utility.

Eskom said it was utilising emergency reserves to supplement generation capacity.

“We remind customers that as the generation system remains constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the generation system performance.”

Customers have been urged to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers over peak periods, using cold water tap rather than always using the geyser and at the end of the day, turning off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch to help curb the demand.

The possibility of load shedding will remain high for the next 18 months, as the power utility is implementing a major, overdue maintenance project.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Soweto resident shot at on way to work during shutdown protest 25.2.2020
Ramaphosa’s Eskom rescue band-aid could actually make matters worse 25.2.2020
Eskom to keep the lights on for Monday 24.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Two South Africans from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

World How Assange case highlights crime of psychological torture

Eish! WATCH: R2.89 increase in whisky, spirits has Mantashe sweating

Business How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax?

Columns Our parole system needs an overhaul


today in print

Read Today's edition