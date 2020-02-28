Increased possibility of load shedding on Friday, says Eskom

The possibility that Eskom may have to implement load shedding has increased, says the power utility.

Eskom said it was utilising emergency reserves to supplement generation capacity.

“We remind customers that as the generation system remains constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the generation system performance.”

Customers have been urged to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers over peak periods, using cold water tap rather than always using the geyser and at the end of the day, turning off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch to help curb the demand.

The possibility of load shedding will remain high for the next 18 months, as the power utility is implementing a major, overdue maintenance project.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.