Increased probability of load shedding on Thursday – Eskom

No load shedding is expected on Thursday, but the possibility of power cuts has increased due to loss of additional generation units, Eskom has announced.

The power utility said in a statement there is an increased probability of load shedding tomorrow as some generation units will be taken off the system to conduct emergency repairs.

As the system is constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable, any additional shift in generating performance could lead to load shedding at short notice.

“We will utilise emergency reserves to supplement the supply overnight,” Eskom said.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,773MW as at 17.30pm on Wednesday afternoon while planned maintenance is 4,602MW.

“Eskom reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plants to good health.

“We request customers to continue using electricity sparingly and to assist us in reducing demand:

Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC,

Switch off your geysers over peak periods,

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time,

Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time,

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

