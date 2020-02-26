Load Shedding 26.2.2020 07:00 pm

Increased probability of load shedding on Thursday – Eskom

Citizen reporter
Increased probability of load shedding on Thursday – Eskom

Eskom pylons.

The possibility of load shedding has increased due to a loss of additional generation units, the utility said.

No load shedding is expected on Thursday, but the possibility of power cuts has increased due to loss of additional generation units, Eskom has announced.

The power utility said in a statement there is an increased probability of load shedding tomorrow as some generation units will be taken off the system to conduct emergency repairs.

As the system is constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable, any additional shift in generating performance could lead to load shedding at short notice.

“We will utilise emergency reserves to supplement the supply overnight,” Eskom said.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,773MW as at 17.30pm on Wednesday afternoon while planned maintenance is 4,602MW.

“Eskom reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plants to good health.

“We request customers to continue using electricity sparingly and to assist us in reducing demand:

  • Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC,
  • Switch off your geysers over peak periods,
  • Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time,
  • Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time,
  • At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Soweto residents propose a R150 monthly fee to pay off Eskom debt 26.2.2020
Budget2020: R129 billion into the SOE black hole 26.2.2020
WATCH: Eskom is not playing ball, says Makhubo during Soweto protest 26.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


today in print

Read Today's edition