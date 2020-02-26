 
 
Load Shedding 26.2.2020 06:05 am

No, Ramaphosa, IPPs won’t save the grid – experts

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Picture: Shutterstock

Finding external sources of electricity would simply put Eskom under more pressure by eating away at its share of the market, one of the experts said.

Critics are casting doubt on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to supplement Eskom’s capacity with privately sourced power. Renewable energy and independent power producers (IPP) were to form an integral part of the patchwork Ramaphosa sought to employ to mend the broken energy system, which has plunged the country into load shedding since late last year and apparently will for most of the next two years. But two analysts in the energy sector cited uncertainty and lack of capacity as probable stumbling blocks in Ramaphosa’s attempt to avoid load shedding over the next 18 months and beyond. Energy analyst and industry...
