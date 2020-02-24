Eskom to keep the lights on for Monday

Thanks to the additional generation units that are expected to return to service today, Eskom has announced that it has no plans to implement load shedding on Monday.

“This will further increase generation capacity and help us avoid load shedding. Emergency reserves are at adequate levels,” it said in a statement.

The country also enjoyed a weekend of no load shedding which the power utility owed to the generation system holding up sufficiently.

South Africans were cautioned that this could change at any moment, however, due to the unpredictability of the system.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.