Load Shedding 24.2.2020 09:34 am

Eskom to keep the lights on for Monday

Citizen reporter
Eskom to keep the lights on for Monday

Image: iStock

This after a weekend of no load shedding thanks to a stable generation system.

Thanks to the additional generation units that are expected to return to service today, Eskom has announced that it has no plans to implement load shedding on Monday.

“This will further increase generation capacity and help us avoid load shedding. Emergency reserves are at adequate levels,” it said in a statement.

The country also enjoyed a weekend of no load shedding which the power utility owed to the generation system holding up sufficiently.

South Africans were cautioned that this could change at any moment, however, due to the unpredictability of the system.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No load shedding expected on Sunday 23.2.2020
Lights out for Mboweni, Twitter lights up with outrage 22.2.2020
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday 21.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre

Proteas Rabada and co shine at the death as gutsy Proteas level T20 series

Things to do Askari Lodge: Get up close and personal with the Big 5

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations


today in print

Read Today's edition