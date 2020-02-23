Load Shedding 23.2.2020 08:37 am

No load shedding expected on Sunday

Citizen reporter
Load shedding. Image: iStock.

Eskom owes the update to an earlier than expected return to service of two generation units and adequate emergency reserves.

The load shedding that was expected for Sunday will no longer be necessary thanks to earlier than expected return to service of two generation units at Eskom and “adequate emergency reserves.”

However, the power utility has once again cautioned that “the possibility [of load shedding] remains if there are any shifts in the system.”

Eskom had previously said it will resume load-shedding on Sunday at 8am.

