Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday

Eskom has announced that it will continue to implement stage 2 load shedding until Sunday at 6am due to unplanned breakdowns which have increased the shortage in generation capacity.

“While we expect the three generation units to return to service today, we lost a further two units last night,” the utility said in a statement.

“Eskom reminds South Africa that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

To help save electricity, customers have been urged to switch off geysers over peak periods, use cold water taps, and to set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.