Load Shedding 21.2.2020 10:23 am

Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday

Citizen reporter
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday

File image.

The possibility of load shedding remains high over the next 18 months, says the power utility.

Eskom has announced that it will continue to implement stage 2 load shedding until Sunday at 6am due to unplanned breakdowns which have increased the shortage in generation capacity.

“While we expect the three generation units to return to service today, we lost a further two units last night,” the utility said in a statement.

“Eskom reminds South Africa that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.”

To help save electricity, customers have been urged to switch off geysers over peak periods, use cold water taps, and to set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How much it really costs to go off the grid 21.2.2020
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding on Thursday 20.2.2020
Govt pension fund: It would be wrong to dismiss Eskom bailout proposal without all the facts 19.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


today in print

Read Today's edition