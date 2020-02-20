Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding on Thursday

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Saturday due to the loss of three additional units overnight that has increased the shortage in capacity.

“There is a high probability that load shedding will continue over the weekend, as there is a need to replenish reserves for the coming week.

“Eskom reminds South Africa that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health,” it said in a statement.

To help save electricity, customers have been urged to switch off geysers over peak periods, use cold water tap rather than the geyser every time and to set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

