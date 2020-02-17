Load Shedding 17.2.2020 07:33 am

Weekend load shedding helps Eskom keep the lights on today

Citizen reporter
File image for illustration: IStock

Thanks to weekend load shedding reducing emergency reserves, Eskom said on Monday that no load shedding is expected to be implemented today.

“Implementing load shedding during the weekend has helped us to reduce the usage of emergency diesel reserves and to replenish hydro-pumped storage schemes, which places us in a better position to meet demand this week,” the power utility explained.

However, the possibility of load shedding looms for the rest of the week, despite an improvement in the generating system.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9 869 MW at 05:50am, while planned maintenance is at 5 486 MW.

Load shedding is expected to remain for the next 18 months, while critical maintenance is done to restore ageing plants.

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly, using the following tips:

  • Take a shower instead of filling a bath tub with hot water
  • Only boil the amount of water you need, not the whole kettle
  • Switch off geysers during peak periods
  • Always match the pot to the size of the stove plate
  • Use the cold water tap
  • Turn off all electronics at the switch, do not leave them on standby

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

