Weekend load shedding helps Eskom keep the lights on today

Thanks to weekend load shedding reducing emergency reserves, Eskom said on Monday that no load shedding is expected to be implemented today.

“Implementing load shedding during the weekend has helped us to reduce the usage of emergency diesel reserves and to replenish hydro-pumped storage schemes, which places us in a better position to meet demand this week,” the power utility explained.

However, the possibility of load shedding looms for the rest of the week, despite an improvement in the generating system.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9 869 MW at 05:50am, while planned maintenance is at 5 486 MW.

Load shedding is expected to remain for the next 18 months, while critical maintenance is done to restore ageing plants.

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly, using the following tips:

Take a shower instead of filling a bath tub with hot water

Only boil the amount of water you need, not the whole kettle

Switch off geysers during peak periods

Always match the pot to the size of the stove plate

Use the cold water tap

Turn off all electronics at the switch, do not leave them on standby

