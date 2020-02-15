Load shedding moves to stage 3 from 9am

In a statement on Saturday, power utility Eskom advised that load shedding would move to stage 3 from 9am until 5am on Monday.

Stage 2 load shedding had already been announced earlier for the weekend.

Diesel reserves needed to be replenished and the pumped storage scheme also needs to recover.

Customers have been advised to check their local schedules.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.