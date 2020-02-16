Load Shedding 16.2.2020 09:00 am

Citizen reporter
Load shedding goes back to stage 2 for Sunday

Load shedding. Image: iStock.

The power utility said a day of stage 3 load shedding had helped it to save diesel and replenish the levels of the pumped-storage scheme.

In a statement on Sunday, power utility Eskom advised that, from 9am, load shedding would move back to stage 2 from stage 3.

It had escalated to stage 3 on Saturday morning because diesel reserves needed to be replenished and the pumped storage scheme needed to recover.

However, on Sunday, the utility advised that it had recovered some generation capacity, with four generating units returning to service overnight.

Customers have been advised to check their local schedules.

