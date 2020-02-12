Load Shedding 12.2.2020 07:38 am

No load shedding expected today

Citizen reporter
File image for illustration: iStock

While the system remains vulnerable, several units have successfully returned, and emergency reserves have been replenished.

Eskom said on Wednesday that load shedding will not be implemented, but quickly reminded customers that it can implemented at short notice if there are any shifts in the system.

The power utility explained that while the system remains vulnerable, several units have successfully returned, and emergency reserves have been replenished.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Stage 1 load shedding would continue until 9:00am on Wednesday.

As of 5:50am on Wednesday morning, unplanned outages were at 10 456 MW.

Eskom also reminded customers that the possibility of load shedding could increase over the next 18 months as critical maintenance is undergone to restore ageing equipment.

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly.

