No load shedding expected today

Eskom said on Wednesday that load shedding will not be implemented, but quickly reminded customers that it can implemented at short notice if there are any shifts in the system.

The power utility explained that while the system remains vulnerable, several units have successfully returned, and emergency reserves have been replenished.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Stage 1 load shedding would continue until 9:00am on Wednesday.

As of 5:50am on Wednesday morning, unplanned outages were at 10 456 MW.

Eskom also reminded customers that the possibility of load shedding could increase over the next 18 months as critical maintenance is undergone to restore ageing equipment.

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.